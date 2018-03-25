104 #DapchiGirls arrive Yobe to reunite with family

President Muhammadu Buhari (l) with the released Dapchi School Girls believed to have been adopted by Boko Haram Terrorists during a ceremony to formally receive them at the the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday (23/3/13) 01703/23/3/2018/Callistus Ewelike/NAN

The 104 Dapchi schoolgirls have arrived the Yobe State capital, Damaturu, on their way home to reunite with their families.

The girls left Abuja Sunday morning via a military airplane following their meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday.

The girls arrived Maiduguri airport at about 9 a.m. and were immediately conveyed in waiting vehicles amidst tight security to Damaturu by road.

They arrived Damaturu at noon from where they headed straight towards their hometown, Dapchi, about 101km from the capital.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that parents of the girls have gathered in Dapchi awaiting their daughters.

The 104 girls were freed last week, about a month after they were kidnapped from their secondary school in Dapchi. Five others died during the kidnap while the last girl, Leah Sharibu, remains with the Boko Haram who held on to her after she allegedly refused to denounce her Christian faith.

Details later…

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: New Discovery Reveals 3 Secret Fruits that Help Men Last 25mins in Bed and Increase Manhood Size. Click Here!

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.