Former minister Hassan Lawal is dead

A former minister of works and housing, Hassan Lawal, is dead.

Mr. Lawal served as minister under late President Umaru Yar’Adua

He died in the late hours of Saturday after a protracted illness at the Turkish Nizamye Hospital in Abuja, a family member told PREMIUM TIMES.

He is to be buried on Sunday according to Islamic rules.

His burial will take place on Sunday morning at his home town, Keffi Local Government Area, in Nasarawa State.

Until his death, at various times, he served as minister of labour and productivity, health minister, and works minister.

He is survived by his two wives, children and relatives.

