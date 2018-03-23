Recall: Dino Melaye to know fate April 29

Related News

The electoral commission, INEC, has fixed a timetable for the recall of a senator, Dino Melaye.

Thousands of consistutents of the senator in Kogi State last year signed a petition to commence the recall. However, court cases instituted by the lawmaker meant INEC had to suspend the recall process.

The electoral commission, however, got the permission to proceed with the recall following a ruling of the Court of Appeal.

“Pursuant to the judgment of the court of appeal, Abuja division, delivered on 16 March 2018, the Independent National Electoral Commission thereby issues these timetable and schedule of activities for the recall of the Senator representing Kogi West senatorial district, Kogi State,” the commission said in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

“The process will begin on 27 March 2018, with the posting of the notice of verification at the commission’s local government area LGA office in Lokoja, Kogi State and end with the declaration of the outcome of the verification on 29th April 2018.”

Mr. Melaye has blamed the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, for his ordeal, a charge the latter denies. Both men are members of Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress, but are political adversaries.