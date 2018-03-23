Recall: Dino Melaye to know fate April 29

Dino Melaye, Senator representing Kogi West. [Photo Credit: Punch Newspapers]

The electoral commission, INEC, has fixed a timetable for the recall of a senator, Dino Melaye.

Thousands of consistutents of the senator in Kogi State last year signed a petition to commence the recall. However, court cases instituted by the lawmaker meant INEC had to suspend the recall process.

The electoral commission, however, got the permission to proceed with the recall following a ruling of the Court of Appeal.

“Pursuant to the judgment of the court of appeal, Abuja division, delivered on 16 March 2018, the Independent National Electoral Commission thereby issues these timetable and schedule of activities for the recall of the Senator representing Kogi West senatorial district, Kogi State,” the commission said in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

“The process will begin on 27 March 2018, with the posting of the notice of verification at the commission’s local government area LGA office in Lokoja, Kogi State and end with the declaration of the outcome of the verification on 29th April 2018.”

Mr. Melaye has blamed the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, for his ordeal, a charge the latter denies. Both men are members of Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress, but are political adversaries.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: New Discovery Reveals 3 Secret Fruits that Help Men Last 25mins in Bed and Increase Manhood Size. Click Here!

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.