Nigeria, Poland in historic clash (LIVE UPDATES)

The Eagles – as both national teams are known — will be meeting for the first time tonight, and reports indicate the venue of the match, the 42,000-capacity Stadium Wroclaw, is completely sold out.

Poland has Senegal in its World Cup group, which is why it is playing Nigeria; while the Eagles believe the Polish style is a bit similar to that of Croatia, who they play first in Russia in June.

Torino midfielder, Joel Obi, will start and play for Nigeria for the first time since he started against Scotland at Craven Cottage on May 28, 2014.

Nigeria starting XI: Uzoho; Abdullahi, Troost-Ekong, Balogun, Idowu; Joel Obi, Ndidi, Iheanacho; Moses, Iwobi, Ighalo

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates from Stadium Wroclaw…Kick off is 8:45 p.m.