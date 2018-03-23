Nigeria, Poland in historic clash (LIVE UPDATES)

Super-Eagles
Nigerian Super Eagles used to illustrate the story.

The Eagles – as both national teams are known — will be meeting for the first time tonight, and reports indicate the venue of the match, the 42,000-capacity Stadium Wroclaw, is completely sold out.

Poland has Senegal in its World Cup group, which is why it is playing Nigeria; while the Eagles believe the Polish style is a bit similar to that of Croatia, who they play first in Russia in June.

Torino midfielder, Joel Obi, will start and play for Nigeria for the first time since he started against Scotland at Craven Cottage on May 28, 2014.

Nigeria starting XI: Uzoho; Abdullahi, Troost-Ekong, Balogun, Idowu; Joel Obi, Ndidi, Iheanacho; Moses, Iwobi, Ighalo

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates from Stadium Wroclaw…Kick off is 8:45 p.m.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: New Discovery Reveals 3 Secret Fruits that Help Men Last 25mins in Bed and Increase Manhood Size. Click Here!

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.