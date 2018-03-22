I-G makes U-Turn, suspends withdrawal of police attached to politicians, others

Related News

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has shifted the withdrawal of police officers attached to political and public office holders, VIPs, public and private companies to April 20.

Mr. Idris had on March 19 ordered the immediate withdrawal of all police officers attached to individuals, especially political and public office holders in the country.

However, a statement by the Force spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, in Abuja on Thursday, however, said the shift followed the I-G’s meeting with the Commanders of Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) and Special Protection Unit (SPU).

Mr. Moshood said the shift would enable the Force carry out a thorough assessment of the current deployment and carry out appropriate withdrawal.

He said that the DIG of police in charge of Operations, has been mandated to direct Commissioners of Police, Assistant Inspectors-General of Police in the States and Zonal Commands to halt the withdrawal pending the new date.

He said the Task Forces set up by the I-G and the Assistant Inspectors-General of Police and Commissioners of Police, have also been directed to suspend the enforcement of the withdrawal.

The spokesman urged VIPs, Political and Public Office Holders and other entities to retain the police officers currently with them on deployment.

“The renewed commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to guarantee protection of lives and property across the country remains unequivocal and unwavering,” Mr. Jimoh said.

NAN also reports that the police boss had said that a memo would be forwarded to President Muhammadu Buhari for approval (NAN).