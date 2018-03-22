Buhari pledges not to abandon Christian girl held by Boko Haram

File photo of President Muhammadu Buhari speaking during his visit to Jalingo

President Muhammadu Buhari is as committed to the freedom of the only Dapchi schoolgirl still in captivity as he was to the girls’ freedom when all 110 were in the captivity of Boko Haram terrorists, his office said Thursday.

A statement by the Presidency, signed by Garba Shehu, said:

“The Buhari administration will not relent in efforts to bring Leah Sharibu safely back home to her parents as it has done for the other girls after she was held back by the terrorists over her decision, as reported, not to convert from Christianity to Islam.

“President Buhari is fully conscious of his duty under the constitution to protect all Nigerians, irrespective of faith, ethnic background or geopolitical location and will not shirk in this responsibility.

“The President is equally mindful of the fact that true followers of Islam all over the world respect the injunction that there is no compulsion in religion.

“To this effect, no one or group can (force) its religion on another.

“His heart goes out to the isolated parents who must watch others rejoice while their own daughter is still away.

“The lone Dapchi girl, Leah, will not be abandoned.

“President Buhari assures the Sharibu family that he will continue to do all he can to ensure that they also have cause to rejoice with their daughter soon.”

