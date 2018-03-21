DapchiGirls: 105 girls now confirmed released by Boko Haram – Lai Mohammed

Related News

The Nigerian government has now confirmed that 105 girls have been released from among 110 kidnapped in Dapchi, Yobe State.

The girls were released early on Wednesday weeks after they were kidnapped from their secondary school in Dapchi, Yobe State.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who stated these, is currently at the Air Force Base in Maiduguri waiting to receive the released girls.

He also said a boy was among those released by the terror group.

He explained that the earlier conflicting figure released by him was because the “the girls went to their homes after they were released in Dapchi.”

He said the figure is being updated as the girls showed up in the presence of public officials.

“What we have now is 105 girls and a boy; that makes it 106 persons released today”, he said.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the girls were being conveyed in buses by road from Damaturu to Maiduguri amidst heavy security.

There are reports the five remaining girls, yet to be released, may have died; but that is yet to be confirmed by the government.

The government is yet to state the details of the negotiation with the Boko Haram that led to the release of the girls.