UPDATED: #Dapchigirls leave Damaturu for Maiduguri amidst heavy military escort

The freed Dapchi schoolgirls have left Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, to Maiduguri, Borno State, amidst heavy security.

The girls arrived Damaturu at about 3 p.m. but did not stop over at the Government House as earlier expected.

The federal government had earlier said 101 of the 110 kidnapped girls were released.

The girls were said to have been attended to at the Dapchi General hospital before they were conveyed in some mini buses and coaster luxury buses escorted by heavy military personnel. The soldiers were led by the General Officer Commanding 3-Division, Ben Ahanotu, a brigadier general.

The convoy of the girls only stopped at the NNPC Mega station for fueling before they took off for Damaturu.

Journalists were prevented from taking photos of the girls in the vehicles as they were being served light refreshment before embarking on the 135km trip to Maiduguri.

One of the soldiers told PREMIUM TIMES that the girls are being taken to the Theater command headquarters in Maiduguri where they would be received by some ministers sent by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The girls arrived Maiduguri Air Force base at about 5 p.m.

The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, led the government delegation that received them.

The girls were immediately taken to a location where they were served food.