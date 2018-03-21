11 soldiers feared killed as bandits attack Nigerian military base

Related News

Eleven Nigerian soldiers are feared killed during an attack by armed bandits on a Nigerian military detachment at Kamfanin Doka, along Funtua road in Birnin Gwari Local government Area of Kaduna State.

PREMIUM TIMES reliably gathered that the attack occurred on Tuesday night.

A former chairman of the local government who pleaded not to be identified because he has no authority to speak on it confirmed the incident.

He said three other soldiers and nine members of a vigilante group sustained gunshot injuries.

“The bandits attacked the military based at Kamfanin Doka along Funtua road. 11 soldiers lost their lives while three sustained injuries,” he said.

“The bandits also ambushed our vigilantes at Maganga, about 44 kilometres from Birnin Gwari this morning (Wednesday) when they were rushing there to assist the soldiers. About nine sustained gun shot injuries. They were rushed to General Hospital Birnin Gwari for treatment,” he said.

He explained that the attackers rode to the scene on motorbikes at 10.05 p.m. ‎on Tuesday night to engage the soldiers in gun fights.

A religious scholar in the area also confirmed the attack to PREMIUM TIMES. He said many people were reported killed.

“The incident occurred at Maganga area in the night and the bandits killed soldiers there and others sustained injuries,” he said in a telephone interview.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Nigerian Army, One Mechanised Division, Muhammed Dole, a colonel, said: “We are already in the bush trying to ascertain the situation. We will issue a statement, please be patient.”

Kaduna State governor’s spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan, also said the government will release a statement on the development as soon as possible.

