You lied, Jonathan replies Osinbajo

A former President, Goodluck Jonathan, on Tuesday said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo lied over claims that the Jonathan administration embezzled some funds a few weeks to the 2015 general elections.

Mr. Jonathan’s reaction was contained in a statement by his former spokesperson, Reno Omokri. The former president told PREMIUM TIMES he stood by that response.

Mr. Osinbajo had on Monday said N100 billion and a separate $289 million were embezzled by officials of the Goodluck Jonathan administration, a few weeks to the 2015 elections.

The vice president, who made this revelation while speaking at the 7th Quarterly Business Forum (QBF) held at the State House, Abuja, said the economic woes being faced by Nigerians today were caused by the corruption of the former administration.

He also alleged that the strategic alliance contracts signed by Mr. Jonathan’s government with the NNPC and NDPC were used to embezzle money by the promoters.

But on Tuesday, Mr. Omokri challenged Mr. Osinbajo to publish evidence that the former president shared the alleged amount before the election.

He also accused Mr. Osinbajo of repeatedly lying, saying the “vice-president has again surrendered his lips to Satan to be used to spread slander and lies”.

“Nigerians may recall that lying is the most consistent achievement of Professor Osinbajo’s almost three years as vice-president,” he said.

“On this most recent allegation by vice-president Osinbajo, let me state categorically that former President Jonathan did not share 150 billion two weeks to the 2015 election.

“If professor Osinbajo has proof that former President Jonathan did so, then we challenge him to publish his proof. He is a professor of law and ought to know that he who alleges must prove.

“Again, it is a lie from the pit of hell that the Jonathan administration spent only N14 billion on agriculture and N153 billion on infrastructure in three years as alleged by the fallacious Osinbajo.”

On infrastructure, Mr. Omokri said the Jonathan government performed far better than the way it is assessed by the present administration, adding that in less than three years, the present government has borrowed more than PDP borrowed in 16 years.

He said, “The Jonathan administration budgeted and spent over $10 billion on infrastructure in the 5 years between May 6, 2010 and May 29, 2015.

“The Buhari administration, which in less than three years has borrowed more money than the PDP borrowed in 16 years cannot point to even one major project they have started and completed.

“Both president Buhari and vice-president Osinbajo keep accusing the Jonathan administration of being corrupt and claim that they run an anti-corruption government.”

He advised the vice president to desist from peddling what he said were lies against the former president and his administration.

The Buhari government came into power on the mantra of change and strong desire to fight corruption.

The government has consistently accused the former president’s government of corruption.

Mr. Jonathan has, however, not been charged to court for any corrupt practices although many of his aides including advisers and ministers are being prosecuted.