UPDATED: Police sergeant, three others arrested for armed robbery

The police in Kano have arrested a dismissed sergeant and three others accused with armed robbery at the residence of the Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Hadejia.

The suspects were accused of attacking policemen on guard duty at the guest house of the deputy governor, confiscated one AK47 rifle, BMW motor vehicle and unspecified amount of money.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday, Magaji Majia, the Public Relations officer, said all the stolen items have been recovered at the suspects’ hideout.

“On 18th March at about 21:30 hours an information via a good Samaritan was intercepted at Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) Kano that armed robbers with dangerous weapons attacked a guest house of Deputy Governor of Jigawa state where they attacked policemen on guard duty, confiscated one police AK47 rifle No.26594 loaded with 30 rounds of live ammunition, a BMW motor vehicle, valued at 11,000,000 and unspecified amount of money.

“In the cause of the investigation, it was revealed that one Sani Danjuma a dismissed sergeant of the Nigeria Police attached to Jigawa command who did a guard duty in the residence while in the service, criminally conspired with Nura Ahmed, Abdullahi Ahmed and Uzairu alias Babayo all of Sultan road, Nassarawa GRA, Kano,” he said.

Mr. Majia added that investigation is in progress to recover the syndicate’s remaining operational arms and arraign them before a competent court.

“They all confessed to have partook in the crime and led detectives to their hideout where the said AK47 rifle loaded with 30 rounds of live ammunition, the BMW motor vehicle one cutlass and knives were recovered,” Mr. Majia said.