Police sergeant, three others arrested for armed robbery Nasir Ibrahim Related News The Nigeria Police Force have arrested a police sergeant and three others accused of robbing the residence of the Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Hadejia. The suspects were alleged to have attacked the house on Sunday. Details later… WhatsApp

