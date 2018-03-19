Seven die in accident along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Related News

At least seven persons were on Sunday killed while twelve were injured in an auto accident which occurred at Alapako/Ogunmakin axis along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, Ogun State, Clement Oladele, said 19 persons were travelling to Lagos from Ibadan in a Mazda commercial bus when it had a head-on collision with a Ford Explorer jeep coming from the opposite direction.

An eyewitness account said the Ford explorer has number plate KJA 278 DS while the commercial bus bore GGE 873 XU, adding that the accident occurred where there was a road diversion due to ongoing construction work on the road.

The traffic report said those who died were four males including a child, and three females; eight males and four females were injured.

Mr. Oladele said the accident was due to burst tyre of the bus which was on motion

“Seven passengers died in the accident while twelve others were injured. The accident was due to tyre burst.”

But in a contrary report, Public Relations Officer, Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi, said 18 people died in the accident.

“According to the report from our operatives at the scene, 18 passengers inside the bus died. The driver of the commercial bus was trying to overtake another vehicle when the bus had a head-on collision with oncoming Ford Explorer jeep. The accident occurred at a section where there was a diversion on the road due to the ongoing construction work.”

Mr. Akinbiyi said the driver of the commercial bus was trying to overtake another vehicle when the bus had a head-on collision with the oncoming Ford Explorer Jeep.

Meanwhile, Mr. Oladele said the remains of those who died had been deposited in a private morgue in Isara-Remo, while the injured were being treated at Idera Hospital, Sagamu.

