CAF Champions League: Nigeria’s lone survivor, Plateau United, defeated

Plateau United team

Nigeria’s only surviving representative in the CAF Champions League, Plateau United, have been knocked out of the competition.

Plateau United were knocked out despite securing a lone goal victory over Tunisian giants, Etoile du Sahel, on Sunday at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.

The reigning Nigeria Professional Football League champions had their work well cut out having been beaten 4-2 in the first leg in Tunis.

However, while they needed two goals to ensure their passage into the group phase of the CAF Champions League, Tosin Omoyele’s solitary goal was not enough to see Plateau United through.

It was Etoile du Sahel who moved on with a 4-3 aggregate scoreline.

Just like MFM FC who were dumped out by MC Alger on Saturday, Plateau United will now wait to see who they will be facing in the second-tier CAF Confederation playoffs.

Nigerian clubs have been repeatedly knocked out the Champions League, in the past few years, without qualifying for the money-spinning group phase.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: New Discovery Reveals 3 Secret Fruits that Help Men Last 25mins in Bed and Increase Manhood Size. Click Here!

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.