CAF Champions League: Nigeria’s lone survivor, Plateau United, defeated

Related News

Nigeria’s only surviving representative in the CAF Champions League, Plateau United, have been knocked out of the competition.

Plateau United were knocked out despite securing a lone goal victory over Tunisian giants, Etoile du Sahel, on Sunday at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.

The reigning Nigeria Professional Football League champions had their work well cut out having been beaten 4-2 in the first leg in Tunis.

However, while they needed two goals to ensure their passage into the group phase of the CAF Champions League, Tosin Omoyele’s solitary goal was not enough to see Plateau United through.

It was Etoile du Sahel who moved on with a 4-3 aggregate scoreline.

Just like MFM FC who were dumped out by MC Alger on Saturday, Plateau United will now wait to see who they will be facing in the second-tier CAF Confederation playoffs.

Nigerian clubs have been repeatedly knocked out the Champions League, in the past few years, without qualifying for the money-spinning group phase.