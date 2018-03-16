Truck rams into parked car, kills five

A truck has rammed into a parked car along the Sagamu – Ogijo road, Ogun State, killing five persons and leaving two others seriously injured

An eyewitness said the incident occurred on Thursday night and involved a truck with number plate KNA 346 XA and a Toyota Camry,with registration number AAA 889.

The source said the driver of the truck lost control when he had brake failure and rammed into the car that was parked by the roadside.

The car had pulled up at Igbara town, to wait for somebody when the truck rammed into it killing five persons. The truck’s driver and passenger sustained injuries.

When contacted, Public Relations Officer of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi,confirmed the accident,which he attributed to brake failure and excess speed. He also confirmed the number of casualties and injured persons.

He said the operatives of the TRACE have taken the remains of the dead to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital(OOUTH), Sagamu.

“The truck had a brake failure due to over speeding and rammed into the Camry car poorly parked by the roadside. All the five passengers in the Camry car, including the (car) driver died on the spot and their bodies have been deposited at the morgue of Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital(OOUTH), Sagamu.”

