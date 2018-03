NJC appoints 60 judges for 25 states — FULL LIST

Related News

The National Judicial Council has just released the statement below announcing the appointment of 60 judicial officers in 25 states of the federation.

PREMIUM TIMES



16 MARCH, 2018

PRESS RELEASE

The under-listed are the names of the Sixty (60) successful Judicial Officers recommended by the National Judicial Council at its 85th Meeting to their various State Governors.

1. APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF JUDGE, ONDO STATE

i) Hon. Justice O. O. Akerodolu

2. APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF JUDGE, PLATEAU STATE

i) Hon. Justice Yakubu Gyang Dakwak

3. APPOINTMENT OF THREE (3) JUDGES, HIGH COURT, ADAMAWA STATE

i) Danladi Muhammed

ii) Fatima Ahmed Tafida

iii) Bulila Ladukiya Ikharo

4. APPOINTMENT OF TWO (2) HIGH COURT JUDGES, AKWA-IBOM STATE

i) Bassey Bassey Nkanang

ii) Uwem Freedom Ibritam

5. APPOINTMENT OF ONE (1) JUDGE, HIGH COURT, BENUE STATE

i) Josephine Mbayan Ayua

6. APPOINTMENT OF THREE (3) JUDGES, HIGH COURT, CROSS RIVER STATE

i) Imelda Etope Bassey

ii) Obo Awusa Obo

iii) Emmanuel Ubua Agianpuye

7. APPOINTMENT OF FIVE (5) JUDGES, HIGH COURT, DELTA STATE

i) Dafe Celestina Idise (Mrs)

ii) Egwu Joe (Mr)

iii) Okorodas Anthony Ezonfade (Dr)

iv) Ideh Blessing Adaoleh (Mrs)

v) Edun Ajueyitsi Joshua (Mr)

8. APPOINTMENT OF TWO (2) JUDGES, HIGH COURT, EDO STATE

i) Irobosa O. A. Omotosho (Mrs)

ii) Mr Aigbona T. Momodu

9. APPOINTMENT OF TWO (2) HIGH COURT JUDGES, SOKOTO STATE

i) Kabiru Ibrahim Ahmed

ii) Isah Muhammed Bargaja

10. APPOINTMENT OF ONE (1) HIGH COURT JUDGE, BAUCHI STATE

i) Adamu Muhammed Kafin-Madaki, Esq

11. APPOINTMENT OF THREE (3) HIGH COURT JUDGES, ENUGU STATE

i) Mrs Joy Lynda Chiama Okibe

ii) Mrs Veronica Chinyere Ajogwu

iii) Mrs Esther Nnenna Nkechi Alukwu

12. APPOINTMENT OF TWO (2) HIGH COURT JUDGES, YOBE STATE

i) Musa Kyari Kachalla

ii) Karima Bulama Yusuf

13. APPOINTMENT OF TWO (2) HIGH COURT JUDGES, ANAMBRA STATE

i) Emeka Samuel Nri-Ezedi, Esq

ii) Obiora Azuka Nwabunike, Esq

14. APPOINTMENT OF ONE (1) HIGH COURT JUDGES, EBONYI STATE

i) Onwosi Uwabunkeonye

15. APPOINTMENT OF THREE (3) HIGH COURT JUDGES, LAGOS STATE

i) Pinheiro Yetunde Rukayat

ii) Ogunjobi Olukayode Ola

iii) Soladoye Abiola Oladunni

16. APPOINTMENT OF TWO (2) HIGH COURT JUDGES, RIVERS STATE

i) Augusta Uche K. Chuku

ii) Ollor Godwin Osaronu

17. APPOINTMENT OF TWO (2) HIGH COURT JUDGES, ZAMFARA STATE

i) Kabiru Umaru

ii) Habibu Mikalilu

18. APPOINTMENT OF ONE (1) KADI, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, JIGAWA STATE

i) Dr. Bala Musa

19. APPOINTMENT OF THREE (3) KADIS, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, KATSINA STATE

i) Sa’idu Usman Muhammad

ii) Mohammed Lawal Omar

iii) Mustapha Sani Saulawa

20. APPOINTMENT OF ONE (1) KADI, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, KWARA STATE

i) Oniye Adebayo Mas’ud

21. APPOINTMENT OF TWO (2) KADIS, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, SOKOTO STATE

i) Kasimu Yusuf

ii) Umar Liman Abdullahi Sifawa

22. APPOINTMENT OF TWO (2) KADIS, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, ZAMFARA STATE

i) Muhammad Shehu Turawa Shinkafi

ii) Kabir Muhammad Hafiz

23. APPOINTMENT OF TWO (2) KADIS, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, KEBBI STATE

i) Muhammad Sani Randale

ii) Usman Abdullahi S. Kudu

24. APPOINTMENT OF THREE (3) JUDGES, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OYO STATE

i) Abimbola Ayodeji Olatunji-Daniel

ii) Abdul Ganiyu Tajudeen Muhammad

iii) Oyafajo Mikail Afolabi

25. APPOINTMENT OF TWO (2) JUDGES CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, RIVERS STATE

i) Legor Torbira Senewo

ii) Onyiri Frank

Soji Oye, Esq.

Director, Information