South Africa’s Zuma to be charged with corruption over arms deal

Related News

Former South African President Jacob Zuma will be prosecuted for corruption relating to a 30 billion rand (2.5 billion dollars) arms deal in the late 1990s, chief state prosecutor Shaun Abrahams said on Friday.

Mr. Abrahams said “after consideration of the matter, I am of the view that there are reasonable prospects of successful prosecution of Mr. Zuma on the charges listed in the indictment.”

Mr. Zuma had denied all the allegations against him, he added.

Mr. Zuma, 75, resigned as president of South Africa in February after leading the country since 2009.

His resignation came a day after he was rejected by his party, the African National Congress, on corruption allegations and his connection to the Gupta family in South Africa.

The party also gave Mr. Zuma an ultimatum to resign or face a vote of no confidence.

Mr. Zuma had earlier refused to stand down even after police raided the homes of his associates, the Gupta family, in Johannesburg, the country’s commercial capital.

The Guptas, who have been named in a series of corruption probes, are said to be associates of Mr. Zuma, who has led South Africa since 2009.

Some members of the ANC had long asked Mr. Zuma to step down, and the party itself formally took a position on the matter by removing Mr. Zuma as its leader. (Reuters/NAN)