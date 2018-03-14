Plateau imposes curfew on communities as attacks continue

Nigerian police force
Following renewed attacks and killings of residents in northern Plateau state in the last two weeks, the state government has imposed a dusk to dawn curfew.

A statement issued by the state government Wednesday evening imposed a dusk to dawn curfew on all districts in Bassa local government area.

The release, signed by the secretary to the Plateau state government, Rufu Bature, said the decision was to curtail further attacks.

The statement urged citizens to observe the curfew hours of 6:00 p.m till 6:00 a.m to avoid being confronted by security operatives deployed to enforce the measure.

On Wednesday, gunmen besieged Dong community of Jos south killing three persons, and setting ablaze 11 houses and four cars.

Yet-to-be identified armed men in the early hours of Tuesday also attacked and killed 25 people in Bassa.

Meanwhile, five youths who were killed in Bassa last week have been given mass burial.

President Muhammadu Buhari recently visited the state where he called for calm and restraint.

