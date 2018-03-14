BREAKING: NASU, NAAT, SSANU suspend nationwide strike

The Joint Action Committee of the three unions announcing suspension of the strike at a press briefing today

The non-teaching staff of Nigerian universities have suspended their strike.

The staff, members of three unions, NASU, SSANU, and NAAT, announced the suspension of the three month and 10 days old strike on Wednesday.

Samson Ugwoke, the national chairman of the Joint Action Committee of the three unions announced suspension on Wednesday at a press briefing.

He said members of the three unions have been directed to resume on March 15, 2018.

“We shall not hesitate to resume the strike if government reneges on the agreements reached or delays in any aspects,” he said.

The workers commenced the strike on December 4, 2017.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: New Discovery Reveals 3 Secret Fruits that Help Men Last 25mins in Bed and Increase Manhood Size. Click Here!

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.