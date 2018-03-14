DapchiGirls: Buhari arrives Yobe

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Damaturu, the Yobe State capital where he was received by the governor of the state.

Mr. Buhari left Maiduguri, the Borno State, at about 12 noon on board a Nigerian Air Force chopper alongside the Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima; and the presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu.

The Governor of Yobe State, Ibrahim Geidam received the president at the Damaturu helipad from where he was driven to Government House, Damaturu.

The president is visiting the state three weeks after Boko Haram gunmen abducted 110 schoolgirls at Dapchi, a village 101km away from Damaturu.

The president is expected to fly to Dapchi where he is to hold a townhall meeting with the parents of the missing girls.

Details later…