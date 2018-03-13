Gunmen kill ‘25’ in fresh Plateau attack

Related News

An attack by armed persons has killed at least 25 people in Plateau State, a resident has said.

The gunmen attacked the village said to be in the boundary community between Plateau and Kaduna states. The attacked village is said to be between Kaura and Bassa local government areas.

The police in Plateau have confirmed the late Monday attack, but said they had no details of the casualty.

“There was an attack yesterday (Monday) in Bassa. As such, the Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, Jos, has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Taiwo Jebiyisu, in charge of Department of Operations to go to the scene of crime for an on-the spot-assessment,” police spokesperson, Terna Tyopev, said.

“I cannot authoritatively confirm to you the casualty rate. As I speak with you, a deputy commissioner of police, DCP Taiwo Jebiyisu, in charge of Department of Operations is on his way to the scene.”

A resident of the affected community, who identified himself as Timothy, however told PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone interview that 25 corpses were counted after the attack.

He said residents have since fled the community. He also said there were no security operatives in the area.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack and no details have been provided yet of the attackers.

The latest attack comes days after at least 16 people were killed when suspected herdsmen attacked another Plateau community.