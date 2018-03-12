Three killed, others injured as farmers, herdsmen clash again in Ebonyi

Related News

At least three persons have been reportedly killed as farmers clashed with herdsmen in Igbeagu Community, Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The incident, according to sources, happened Monday morning in Anyanwuigwe village, in Igbeagu community.

Police spokesman, Loveth Odah confirmed the incident. She said two herdsmen attacked a villager who had gone to feed his cattle in the bush, and after an altercation with him, chopped off his hands.

“As they were attacking him, he managed to raise an alarm and more more villagers came to his rescue,” she added.

Ms. Odah, an assistant superintendent of police, said the herdsmen also attacked the villagers who came to the farmer’s rescue. The herdsmen reportedly inflicted machete cuts on three villagers before fleeing.

”But the villagers chased and caught up with them and beat them up before handing them over to the military men stationed close to the community. The three wounded villagers were rushed to the Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki, FETHA where two of them later died.

“Also, one of the herdsmen also later died as he was rushed to the hospital”, the spokesperson said.

She regretted the deaths from the incidents and cautioned residents not to confront the herdsmen but to report to the ‘herdmen desk’ of the police command headed by the officer in charge of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.