UPDATED: Ex-Adamawa Governor Abubakar Michika is dead

The first civilian governor of Adamawa State, Abubakar Michika, who has been in coma for several days at the Federal Medical Centre, Yola, is dead.

He died on Saturday at the hospital.

Family sources told PREMIUM TIMES that the late former governor will be buried on Sunday according to Islamic rites.

“He will be buried today (Sunday) after Zuhr prayer, at 1:30 p.m.,” a relative said.

One of his sons, Hafiz Saleh Michika, had been complaining to the state authorities that his father needed to go for medical check-up. He said the state government had also refused to pay his pension.

Hafiz said Governor Mohammed Jibrilla visited his father on Saturday, promising to do something. He, however, stated that “even when he visited us, time was running out on the former governor if he must live.”

Mr. Michika, born in 1941, was the first civilian governor of Adamawa State, from January 2, 1992 to November 17, 1993. He was a member of the then governing National Republican Convention (NRC) in the state.

He worked with the British Bank of West Africa from 1966, then John Holt company before joining the politics.

He was born in Michika, headquarters of the Michika Local Government Area in Adamawa where he did his primary school before moving on to Yola Middle School (now known as the General Murtala Mohammed College Yola) for his secondary education.

He had four wives and is a father to 38 children – 17 boys and 21 girls – 99 grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.