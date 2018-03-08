Rann: Finally, Police speak on Boko Haram attack; disclose death toll

Related News

The Borno state commissioner of police, Damian Chukwu, said on Thursday that six soldiers and four policemen were killed in Rann, a remote local government headquarters where Boko Haram attacked last week.

The figure quoted by the commissioner of police was the first official disclosure of casualties the security forces suffered in the attack that killed three aid workers.

The three victims worked for the United Nations at Rann’s displaced persons camp.

Two other female workers are believed to have been abducted by the terror group.

While giving details of its losses last week, the UN also said eight members of the Nigerian security forces were killed.

The police chief, Mr. Chukwu, said the toll was higher.

“During the attack on Rann, six soldiers died and we lost four policemen,” he told journalists at a press conference Thursday.

He did not give further details.

Meanwhile, the police in Borno have issued a 21- day for residents with illegal arms to surrender their weapon or risk arrest and prosecution.

Mr. Chukwu gave the directive while addressing senior police officers in his command on Thursday.

He said it was the direct order of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, in view of the escalation of armed communal conflict across the country.

He said any person found with such arms, “will be dealt with in with laws of the land”.

“We must brace up to our responsibilities, so that it does happen again. That was how 276 Chibok schoolgirls were abducted by in April 14, 2014.

“The members of the public are to cooperate with police ensure that the directive of IG is complied with without rancour,” he said.