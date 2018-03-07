Nigerian govt orders complete audit of Dana Airline

Related News

The Federal Government of Nigeria has ordered a complete audit of the operations of Dana Airline.

The order follows recent accidents involving the airline.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how in one of the incidents, one of the exit doors of the airline’s plane fell off upon landing at Abuja airport, while another flight overshot the runway at Port Harcourt, Rivers State. In both cases, the airline said it did nothing wrong.

The decision for the audit was taken, Wednesday, at the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) which held inside the council chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Briefing State House correspondents after the meeting, presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said while investigations were immediately ordered after the incidents, two personnel of the airline were suspended.

Mr. Shehu said the meeting, which was chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, spent “quality time” discussing air safety in the country.

He said the government is “very much concerned about safety and the life of Nigerians.”

“This is following the recent air incidents, minor as they were because they are no fatalities.

“The government did feel concern and the minister did the report to the council on steps that were taken following the last incident in Port Harcourt,” he said.

Mr. Shehu said as soon as the Dana aircraft overshot the runway in Port Harcourt, a rescue team arrived and every passenger on board was evacuated.

“There was no harm to all persons and this is something that should be celebrated.

“Within 24 hours an official investigation had commenced, because investigators arrived in Port Harcourt and began work.

“One week after that a preliminary report was prepared and it was about this that the council was briefed.

“Consequently, as announced by the aviation authorities, the engineer and pilot of that particular aircraft got their licences both suspended and beyond that the government has ordered a complete audit of Dana airlines in terms of personnel, operations and technical capacity,” Mr. Shehu said.