UPDATED: Maryam Sanda, who allegedly killed husband, granted bail

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday granted bail to Maryam Sanda, the woman who allegedly killed her husband, Bilyamin Bello.

Mrs. Sanda is facing a two-count charge of homicide for the alleged murder of her husband, Bilyamin Bello. The deceased was the son of a former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Haliru Bello.

Previous applications for bail by the defendant had been refused by the court.

Ms. Sanda’s counsel, Joseph Daudu, had pleaded with the court to grant his client bail for her to seek proper medical attention. The court on February 7, however rejected that bail applicationfor technical reasons.

The judge, Yusuf Halilu, on Wednesday granted the bail following a new motion filed before the court by Mr. Daudu.

Mr. Halilu ordered Ms. Sanda to produce two sureties who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and must have a landed property in the FCT.

The judge also ordered that the biological father of the defendant must sign an undertaking with the court to produce her on demand at every court sitting.

The case was adjourned until March 19 for hearing.

In count one of the amended charge, the police alleged that Ms. Sanda caused the death of her husband, “by stabbing him on the chest and other parts of the body with a knife and other dangerous weapons which eventually led to his death.”

The couple, who were said to have had previous cases of domestic violence, had a daughter together.

Ms. Sanda is charged alongside three others: her mother, Maimuna Aliyu; her brother, Aliyu Sanda; and their house-help, Sadiya Aminu.

Ms. Sanda’s mother is facing a separate charge of fraud but has since been granted bail.