Maryam Sanda, who allegedly killed husband, granted bail

An FCT High Court has granted bail to Maryam Sanda, who allegedly killed her husband, Bilyamin Bello.
Mr. Bello was a son to former chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Haliru Bello.
Ms. Sanda was granted bail by the judge, Yusuf Halilu, based on medical reports which indicate she is pregnant and ill.
She has been facing trial on allegations of homicide for the alleged killing of her husband and had been denied bail on at least two occasions.
Details later…
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here
TEXT AD: New Discovery Reveals 3 Secret Fruits that Help Men Last 25mins in Bed and Increase Manhood Size. Click Here!
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.