Former Nasarawa Governor, Aliyu Akwe-Doma, is dead

The immediate past governor of Nasarawa State, Aliyu Akwe-Doma, is dead.
He died after a brief illness at a foreign hospital in Israel, a nephew Ahmed Bako, told PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday evening.
Already, sympathisers have gathered at Mr. Akwe-Doma’s house in Orozo, Karshi district of Abuja.
He governed Nasarawa State between 2007 to 2011 when he was defeated by incumbent governor Umaru Al-makura.
More details later…
