Pension Fraud: Reps summon Maina, Okonjo-Iweala

A House of Representatives panel has summoned the former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, and former Minister of Finance, Oknonjo Iweala, over alleged fraud.

The panel also summoned the head of civil service of the federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, the central bank governor, Godwin Emiefele, chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Ibrahim Magu, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, and the Independent and Corrupt Practices Commission and all members of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms.

Others are the former Head of Civil Service, Steve Orosanye, and the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the federation, Abubakar Malami.

They were invited over allegations of diversion of pension funds by the presidential task force on pension reforms from 2010.

The panel invited the individuals to appear before it during its next siting on Monday, to explain their roles in the alleged diversion of pension fund.

Earlier during her presentation, Sharon Ikeazor, Executive secretary of Pension Transitional Administration Directorate (PTAD), said the directorate did not receive any document from the task force when it was established.

According to her, “only the liabilities were handed over to the directorate.”

Anayo Nnebe, the chairman of the committee, said the committee’s work cannot be concluded without hearing from the parties involved.

“We cannot conclude this investigation without hearing from the persons involved. We must bring all the culprits to book,” he said.