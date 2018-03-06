LIVE UPDATES: Major summit on financing Nigeria’s healthcare holds ‎in Abuja

Related News

Concerned about the poor funding of the health sector, members of the World Bank Group, Senate President Bukola Saraki and the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, will on Tuesday join other policy makers and stakeholders at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, for a summit on ‎provision of quality healthcare for Nigerians.

The event, on improved healthcare financing model for a sustained investment in the health sector, is being put together by THISDAY newspaper in conjunction with the World Bank Group.

The theme of the summit scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. is “Moving Nigeria towards Universal Health Coverage through Appropriate Financing.”

Organisers say the summit aims to galvanise discussions on why the country should prioritise financing of the health sector as a bastion of human capital development critical for the achievement of the Economic and Growth Recovery Plan.

President Muhammadu Buhari allocated N340.45 billion to the health sector in the proposed 2018 budget. This represents 3.9 per cent of the total N8.6 trillion budget.

If the appropriation bill is passed as it is, it would imply a three-year consecutive decline in the allocation to health sector

Allocation to the health sector in 2017 and 2016 were 4.16 per cent and 4.23 per cent of the budgets respectively.

This means Nigeria has again ignored the commitment it made alongside other African countries 16 years ago on funding of health care services for its citizens.

Nigeria hosted the Heads of State of member countries of the African Union (AU) in 2001. There the “Abuja Declaration” was made with the leaders pledging to commit at least 15 per cent of their annual budgets to improving their health sector.

Since the declaration, Nigeria has not attained the pledged funding benchmark as the federal government has never voted more than six per cent of its annual budget to the health sector.

The 2018 health budget is in percentage terms the lowest so far.

The budgetary allocation is against the backdrop of recent outbreaks of Lassa fever, Measles, Meningitis and the fight to end polio and high maternal and child deaths.

The country is also beset by poor primary health facilities, lack of functioning cancer machines or treatment centres, poor health emergency responses and low coverage of the health insurance scheme, among other issues.

PREMIUM TIMES bring you live updates of the health summit.

The summit on ‎provision of quality healthcare for Nigerians. The Theme of the summit is Moving Nigeria towards Universal Health Coverage through Appropriate Financing.””

10: 36 Mr. Obaigbena welcomes people to the first THISDAY policy dialogue focus on health care.

He said THISDAY had focused a lot on economy and politics in the past, but it is is time to shift to health and social problem.

Three things he says will make Nigeria better – fighting insecurity, inequality and injustice. He says fighting inequality will help fight the insecurity in Nigeria.

Mr. Obaigbena says Nigeria needs to focus more on health and education.

“In the next 12 months this day will focus more on health. this years’s THISDAY award will not honour banks or politicians but people in the health and education sector.”

10:45 am – Olusoji Adeyi, Director Health Nutrition Population of World Bank Group, the keynote speaker takes stage.

He explains the meaning of Universal Health Coverage, UCH. According to Mr. Adeyi, achieving UCH leads to economic growth.

He says Nigeria is too inefficient in managing the health of its people. “70 percent of total hospital expenditure in the country is out of pocket.”

He further used infographics to analyse the funding of the country’s health sector over the years.

“When the health sector is underfunded, UCH can hardly be achieved,” the World Bank official said.

Mr. Adeyi listed solutions to solve financial challenges bedeviling the health sector.

They include: Public accountability for basic health services; credible budgeting of public fund for UCH; Planning, monitoring and evaluating funds for federal and state health ministries; shift to pre-paid healkth financing; out of pocket payments at point of delivery; equipment monitoring among others.

According to Mr. Adeyi, basic essential health services should be free to Nigerians at point of delivery.

Using an Infograph slide, he highlighted the 6 models of health financing.

Using one of the models as an example, Mr. Adeyi said a sovereign country like Nigeria should not depend on the aids it gets from foreign countries to cater for the health of its people.

On health insurance, the world bank officials says Nigeria should consider mixed revenue scheme.

11:20 am – The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, gives an opening remark. The remark was read by his aide.

“The National health act was passed in 2016 and followed with policy on improved Primary Health Services,” he said.

He said more than 75 per cent of the population of the country spend out of pocket for health services.

The minister further decried the poor funding of the health sector saying the federal and state government should increase spending on health.

He said the coverage of the NHIS is significantly low because the scheme was pre-designed for the formal sector.

He said Primary health Care in the country lacks basic amenities. equipment and drugs.

He further gave an insight on the benefits of implementing the National Health Act. “Now is the time for implementing the National Health Act.”

The minister had an interview with PREMIUM TIMES in January 31 said all parts of the act has being implemented except the Basic Health Care Provision Fund, a position the Nigerian Medical Association refuted.

He also spoke on scheme for increased funding for health.

As the aide was reading the speech, the minster walked in.

11:37 a.m. – the minster takes the stage.

Mr. Adewole stresses the need to emphasise on infrastructure.

“There is a lot to gain in investing in social services, health and education.”

He says putting the bulk of the blame of health care delivery on only the federal is wrong.

“The states commissioners should also be held accountable.”

The minister further tasks the media to hold the states accountable for poor health delivery in the country.

He thanked THISDAY newspaper for organising a summit for discussion on health financing.

He said the health ministry will partner with THISDAY.

11:43 a.m. – Moderator takes stage again, introduces first panel discussants.

11:44 a.m. – Panel discussion on private sector partnership.