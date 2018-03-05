Armed operatives invade residence of ex-NIA DG

The official residence of a former acting Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Dauda Mohammed, has been invaded by armed security operatives.
A PREMIUM TIMES reporter at the scene saw armed security men in black clothing typically used by Nigeria’s secret security organisations.
The property is located at No. 3 Osara Lane, off Osara Close in Abuja’s Maitama District.
A source said the armed men were at the building to evict Mr. Mohammed.
Details later…
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here
TEXT AD: New Discovery Reveals 3 Secret Fruits that Help Men Last 25mins in Bed and Increase Manhood Size. Click Here!
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.