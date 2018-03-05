Armed operatives invade residence of ex-NIA DG

Related News

The official residence of a former acting Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Dauda Mohammed, has been invaded by armed security operatives.

A PREMIUM TIMES reporter at the scene saw armed security men in black clothing typically used by Nigeria’s secret security organisations.

The property is located at No. 3 Osara Lane, off Osara Close in Abuja’s Maitama District.

A source said the armed men were at the building to evict Mr. Mohammed.

Details later…