Rann: MSF pulls out personnel after Boko Haram attack

While the Nigerian government keeps mum on details on the attack on Rann community and the casualty thereof, the Doctors Without Borders, otherwise known as Medicines Sans Frontiers (MSF) on Friday officially suspended its humanitarian activities in the remote Borno community.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Activities (UN-OCHA) had earlier disclosed that four of its personnel were killed while a female nurse still working with ICRC was abducted by the Boko Haram.

Sources familiar with the Rann attack said many persons including soldiers lost their lives in the attack.

Neither the military nor the police has released any statement on the Rann attack or confirmed the casualty figure.

MSF”s Field Communication officer in Abuja, Maro Verli, said on Friday that the humanitarian organisation has no option for now than to suspend all their operations in the volatile area.

“Following the violent attack in Rann, Borno state, on Thursday 1 March, Medicines Sans Frontiers (MSF) decided to suspend its medical activities in the town.

“MSF team has been providing medical care to the 40,000 people in Rann, since January 2017. Mobile teams delivered assistance on a regular basis, and a permanent medical team has been based in Rann since September 2017.”

Thursday’s attack is the second major one on Rann. About 200 persons were killed in January 2017 when a Nigerian military plane mistakenly dropped bombs on the Rann IDP camp.