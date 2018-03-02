No evidence of underage voting in Kano – INEC

PIC.19. INEC PRESENTS CERTIFICATE OF REGISTRATION TO FIVE NEW POLITICAL PARTIES IN ABUJA
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) fact finding team on alleged underage voting in the last Kano council poll said it has not received any evidence of underage voting.

The Chairman of the committee, Abubakar Nahuce, told journalists on Friday that from their interaction with civil society organisations and media, none presented evidence of underage voting.

INEC set up the committee following public outcry that greeted videos and photos of underage voting believed to be during the Kano election.

“From all what we have seen and discussed with you media men, none of you has seen any underage voter in the line or voting,” Mr. Nahuce said on Friday.

The team has so far met with Kano Sate Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) Chairman, the media and other relevant bodies.

Details later…

