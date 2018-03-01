Houses of Assembly back devolution of powers, criticise National Assembly

Related News

Houses of Assembly in Nigeria have condemned the National Assembly for rejecting the devolution of power in the ongoing constitutional amendment.

The chairman of the speakers of Houses of Assembly, Abdulmumin Kamba, said this in his remark before presenting the constitutional amendments of state assemblies to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Thursday.

Mr. Kamba, said the state assemblies ‘condemned’ the position of the National Assembly.

Mr. Kamba, who is the speaker of the Kebbi state House of Assembly, appealed to the federal legislators to rescind their decision on the issue.

The Senate in 2017 rejected a proposal for devolution of power by 90 to five votes.

The House of Representatives also supported the Senate in rejecting the proposal.

