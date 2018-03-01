Senator accuses Rep of delaying passage of NFIU bill

Related News

The lackadaisical attitude of the House of Representatives committee on anti-corruption has continued to stall the passage of Nigerian Financial Intelligence Agency (NFIU) bill, Chairman Senate Committee on Anti-corruption, Chukwuka Utazi has alleged.

Mr. Utazi (Enugu-PDP) also specifically accused the chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Anti-corruption, Akinloye Babajide of hindering the progress of the bill by his failure to attend scheduled meetings to finetune the bill.

The bill seeks to make the country’s financial intelligence unit, currently under the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), totally independent.

The NFIU, which is domiciled in the EFCC, was in July 2017 suspended by the Egmont Group of Financial Intelligence Units for allegedly not being independent.

Egmont Group is a global financial intelligence gathering body made up of 156 Financial Intelligence Units (FIUs) representing 156 countries.

It is a platform for members to share expertise and financial intelligence to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.

The group reportedly demanded autonomy for the NFIU as a condition for the suspension to be lifted, failing which Nigeria would be expelled in 2018.

Following the suspension, the Senate moved to establish the Nigeria Financial IntelligenceAgency through a bill, which passed second reading in July 2017.

The bill was also passed by the House of Representatives prompting the need for a conference committee to harmonise the two drafts.

Mr. Utazi on Thursday said his House of Representatives counterpart’s failure to honour his invitation has prevented a meeting of the conference committee.

The lawmaker informed his colleagues that the next meeting of the group, where the fate of Nigeria will be decided, is due for March 11th.

“Mr. President, you may recall that in the meeting of Egmont Group of financial intelligence in Maco in July last year, Nigeria was suspended with a further threat of expulsion if before the next meeting of Egmont Group which is coming up by 11th of March, that if we don’t put our house in order, we will be finally expelled.

“The expulsion has dire consequences on this country, our financial institutions cannot do anything, our credit cards will no longer amount to anything, Nigeria will be degraded to the high risk nation. Even the corruption perception index we are complaining about is a child’s play to what we are going to face in few days to come,” he said.

Mr. Utazi exonerated the Senate committee saying that the passage of the bill was majorly stalled by Mr. Babajide’s failure to heed to invitations to the conference committee.

“This senate being very responsive passed this bill within a record period of eight working days because of its urgency, because of what it portends for this country if we do not do so. Now, the House of Reps also took time to pass it but now a conference committee has been constituted. I have been calling my colleague in the House of Reps to come for meeting. We called for meeting first and second time. Each time I call for this meeting, my counterpart in the House of Reps will always tell me that he is attending one meeting or the other. Today, it may be a defence and I told him that defence should not take precedence over this issue. He knows what is at stake.

“So, I am bringing this to public knowledge that the senate is doing its job. If anything happens by next week 11th March the Egmont Group decides to expel Nigeria, it will not be as a result of the senate not doing their duty.”

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, promised to meet with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, to map a way out.

“This matter has been taken up by the leadership and you have been directed to hold your conference committee meeting, I’m surprised the meeting has not taken place. I’ll have the opportunity to see the speaker later today and remind him of the decision we took that he can direct your counterpart, so that you can hold this meeting urgently and we transmit the bill to the president before the next Egmont meeting,” he said.