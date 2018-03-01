Senators, protesters throng court for Dino Melaye’s trial Justina Felix Related News Dozens of placard carrying protesters thronged an Abuja court on Thursday to declare support for a senator, Dino Melaye. Mr. Melaye is being charged for allegedly providing false information of an assassination attempt. Some senators including Ben Murray-Bruce were also in court in solidarity with the Kogi senator. Details later… Senator Dino Melaye with Senator Ben Bruce Senator Dino Melaye in court room protesters throng court for Dino Melaye’s trial WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Email

LinkedIn

Print

Telegram

Google

Skype

More

Tumblr

Pinterest



Pocket

Reddit





DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: This NAFDAC APPROVED Solution Will Make You Stay Longer Than 40Mins In Bed Tonight And Help Your Erection. Click Here To Read The Free Reports

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.