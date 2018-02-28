Kidnappers abduct Nigerian journalist’s wife, child; kill FRSC officer

Journalists
Pictures of Nigerian journalists interviewing someone [Photo: BBC]

Suspected kidnappers on Wednesday abducted the wife and child of a reporter with the Voice of America (VOA) in Kaduna.

The abductors also killed a staff of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), who rushed out to help the victims.

The reporter, Nasir Birnin-Yero, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the abductors, about 30 in number, attacked his residence in Birnin Yero, near Kaduna at about 1:30 a.m.

“They came to my house at about 1:30 a.m. I was not at home then, but they forced themselves into my house and asked my wife of my whereabouts and she told them I was not at home.

“They vandalised my television set and refrigerator before taking my wife and son insisting that they must take them to where I was.

“One of my neighbour’s, who works with the FRSC, Sabitu Abdulhamid, was shot dead by the kidnappers when he rushed out in an attempt to save my family.

“The kidnappers have not made any contact yet,” Mr. Birnin-Yero said

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Umar Ibrahim, confirmed the death of the corps personnel and described the incident as very unfortunate.

Mr. Ibrahim described the deceased as a very hard working person, who was also a member of the community’s vigilante.

“I am just coming back from the burial. It is a sad day for members of his family and the entire FRSC family, “the sector commander said.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: This NAFDAC APPROVED Solution Will Make You Stay Longer Than 40Mins In Bed Tonight And Help Your Erection. Click Here To Read The Free Reports

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.