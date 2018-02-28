How PDP inspired APC’s decision to extend tenure of Oyegun, other executives

Related News

The decision by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), to extend the tenure of members of the National Working Committee and other party leaders across the country was taken to avoid facing a destructive convention similar to that held by the opposition PDP in 2013, top officials told PREMIUM TIMES.

The NEC at its 5th meeting held Tuesday at the National Secretariat of the party agreed to extend the tenure of all elected and appointed officers of the party in the 36 states, Abuja and the national leadership.

The tenure of the party executives was expected to end on June 30, but has now been extended by a year.

A statement by the party’s spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, after the meeting stated that by this decision, “all affected officers will continue in acting capacity for another period of 12 months after the expiration of their current term”.

Signs that the tenure of the party executives will be extended first manifested on Monday when a forum of the state chairpersons of the party met in Abuja and called for the extension of their tenure by two years.

The chairmen in a communique they released said “In view of the short period between the time available for the proposed party congresses and INEC published time-table for conduct of party primaries and general elections, the forum resolved that the tenure of the present officers of the party at all levels be extended by 2 years to avert challenges in the party”.

This decision is, however, contrary to suggestions of some notable members of the party, especially the recently appointed chairman of the reconciliation committee, Bola Tinubu.

Sources within the APC said Mr. Tinubu expressed the view to President Muhammadu Buhari that fresh congresses should be held to elect new officers who would assume office after the expiration of the tenure of the current leadership.

“Tinubu actually opposed extension of tenure of executives and proposed fresh congresses in order to enhance internal democracy in the party,” a presidential source, who asked not to be named, said.

Sources at the presidency said Mr. Buhari initially shared Mr. Tinubu’s views until he was convinced by state governors.

Signs that the president shared the views of Mr. Tinubu emerged at a meeting of the National Caucus of the party which held at the Presidential Villa Monday night.

File Photo of APC Chieftain, Chief Bola Tinubu briefing State House Correspondents after his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday (30/10/17) 05775/30/10/2017/Callistus Ewelike/NAN

In his speech, Mr. Buhari said “Now that INEC has come out with the timetable for elections in 2019, the party should prepare itself for congresses at a. Wards, b. Local Governments, c. States and d. Centre.

He also told the party leaders that “we should strictly follow the constitution of the party in undertaking these party elections. We should ensure internal democracy and avoid short cuts and illegal manoeuvres which have characterized the opposition party with the consequences that they are now divide.”

However, majority of the governors elected under the platform of the party insisted that the tenure of the National Working Committee under Mr. Odigie-Oyegun as well as in the states and local governments should be extended.

“The governors were of the view that fresh congresses may lead to further crisis as a result of backlash from aggrieved members who may have lost out and that will have the potential of affecting the fortunes of the party in 2019

“The president finally agreed with the governors and made Asiwaju see reason which he believes is in the best interest of the party,” the source said.

A confirmation that Mr. Buhari changed his views overnight was reflected at the NEC meeting on Wednesday. By the time the president read his speech at the NEC meeting, he replaced ‘congresses’ with ‘primaries’, ostensibly now focusing on preparing for the general elections.

President Muhammadu Buhari addressing the Part chieftains during the Party’ 4th National Caucus Meeting held Monday night at the Presidential Villa Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. FEB 26 2018

“Soon, primaries for; a. Wards, b. Local Governments, c. State and d. Centre will be due,” the president said.

“I urge all members to take account of the fact that APC has a history of conducting free and fair primaries whenever consensus about any position is not reached. Regardless of the outcomes of the primary processes, it is imperative that we all work together to ensure victory for our Party.”

LEARNING FROM PDP

Multiple sources told PREMIUM TIMES that the APC’s decision was primarily inspired by learning from the opposition PDP.

“Our party learnt from the mistakes of the PDP. That their (2013) convention eventually led to the collapse of the party and loss of the 2015 election and the problem they are still having,” a presidential aide said of his party’s decision on Monday.

The PDP convention referred to is that held in August 2013. Based on the shenanigans of that convention, ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar led seven serving state governors to walk out of the party. Many of the aggrieved eventually formed the ‘New PDP’ which eventually became part of the APC. The fall out of that convention is believed to have been a major factor that caused the party to lose the 2015 general elections.

The decision to jettison an elective party convention prior to the 2019 elections “is just like using a helicopter to fly over what would have been a very disruptive elective convention,” an APC senator told PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday evening.

DECISION ILLEGAL?

The final decision to extend the tenure of the executives was first announced by the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, who briefed journalists midway into the NEC meeting on Tuesday. He said the NEC decision was based on Article 13 of the party which gives it such powers.

Article 13.3 (11) of the APC constitution states that the NEC can “discharge all functions of the National Convention as constituted in between National Convention.”

However, another source who attended the NEC meeting said before the decision to extend the tenure of the executive committees was taken, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, a professor of Law, drew attention of the gathering to the consequences of the decision and harped on the need to carry out a constitutional amendment.

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo

“The Vice President told NEC that the one year extension has no place in the APC constitution and advised for a quick amendment to the constitution to accommodate it.”

Article 17 (1) of the APC constitution regarding tenure states that except otherwise provided in this constitution, all officers of the party elected or appointed into the party’s organs “shall serve in such organs for a period of four (4) years and shall be eligible for re-election or reappointment for another period of four (4) years only…”

In other words, there is no place for a one year tenure extension for the NWC members or any other executives.

Our sources said Mr. Osinbajo emphasised that unless a constitutional amendment was done, any person trying to cause crisis for the party could latch on to it.

“The VP told NEC that any party members, even ordinary Nigerians who want to embarrass the party can go to court over the matter which could then lead to another round of crisis,” the source said.

CRISIS CONTINUES

With the tenure of the NWC members now extended, how that decision will affect Mr. Tinubu in his presidential assignment of reconciling members of the party is not clear.

Apart from the various crises affecting the APC, another major problem affecting the party is the mistrust between Messrs. Tinubu and Odigie-Oyegun.

Last week, Mr. Tinubu wrote to Mr. Odigie-Oyegun accusing him of frustrating his assignment. The national chairman in his response simply said he meant well for Mr. Tinubu and would love to see him succeed in the assignment given to him.

John Odigie-Oyegun, APC Chairman

The feud between both men, however, predates Mr. Tinubu’s assignment of reconciling party members. The former Lagos governor had in 2016 called for Mr. Odigie-Oyegun’s removal as party chairman for his role in the crisis that trailed the APC governorship primary in Ondo.

On Tuesday, at the NEC meeting however, President Buhari cautioned all members to ensure they cooperate with Mr. Tinubu on his assignment.

“I implore all members of the party to give the Asiwaju Committee full cooperation to resolve differences existing amongst our members in the states affected,” he said.