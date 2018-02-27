2019: APC extends tenure of Oyegun, state executives

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has extended the tenure of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

The extension was approved by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party at its ongoing meeting in Abuja.

The NWC is the executive arm of the party responsible for its day to day operations. It is headed by the National Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun and its tenure was scheduled to end this year having been elected in 2014.

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, briefed journalists midway into the NEC meeting. He said the NEC decision was based on Article 13 of the party which gives it such powers.

He said state executives of the party in various states also benefit from the one-year extension.

The extension essentially means the Odigie-Oyegun leadership will lead the APC into the 2019 general election.

The Forum of APC State Chairmen, had during their meeting on Monday ahead of the NEC meeting, “unanimously resolved” to propose a two-year tenure extension for the Mr. Oyegun-led NWC and other constituted organs of the party at state, local and ward levels.

Mr. Oyegun and his colleagues in the party’s NWC were elected for a four-year tenure on June 14, 2014 at the first National Convention of the party held at Eagles Square, Abuja.

The former Edo governor succeeded ex-Governor Bisi Akande following intense negotiations and horse trading among various contending forces in the party.

Mr. Oyegun’s main challenger in that race, former Governor Timipre Sylva, had stepped down for Mr. Oyegun. His nomination was subsequently ratified by APC delegates.

