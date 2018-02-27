How President Buhari should be addressed henceforth – Nigerian govt

Related News

The federal government has released a new directive on how President Muhammadu Buhari should be addressed at formal functions.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, gave the directive in a circular sent to ministries, departments and agencies of the federal government.

“Government has observed with concern the inconsistent manner in which the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria is addressed during Official and Private functions. It has therefore become necessary to have a standard format for addressing him at such formal occasions,” Mr. Mustapha wrote in the circular dated January 26.

“To this end, Mr. President shall henceforth be addressed as ‘‘MUHAMMADU BUHARI, PRESIDENT OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA.’’ except in purely Armed Forces Programmes, where “COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA” will be added.

“All concerned persons should accordingly be guided and ensure strict compliance with the contents of this Circular.”

This new directive indicates the president, though a retired major general, is not to be addressed by that military rank at formal functions.