EFCC counsel, Ozekhome argue over ‘demolition’ of Jonathan’s property

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has fixed April 12 to hear an application filed by a former First Lady, Patience Jonathan, over the alleged demolition of some of her property in Abuja.

The former first lady had alleged that the said property was demolished by an agency of the federal government.

The judge, Nnamdi Dimgba, fixed the date on Monday after counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Rimamsomte Ezekiel, reported that the allegation that the property was demolished was false.

“In line with an order of the court made on January 22 to the effect that the house we were seeking to attach had been demolished, we have filed a counter affidavit that it is not true.”

Mike Ozekhome, counsel to Mr. Jonathan, however, told the court that the report from Mr. Ezekiel was not correct.

“The counter affidavit is a lie from the pit of hell because we are going to attack it for what it is.

“If it were in the days where we had more security, we would move my lord to go and see that out of four buildings, two have been demolished and this was while the matter was already in court.”

Mr. Ozekhome told the court that he had filed a further and better affidavit to prove his claim, adding that he had also attached a video to show the demolition.

The court had on January 22 directed an investigation of allegations that a property belonging to Mrs. Jonathan was demolished in Abuja.

Mr. Dimgba gave the directive following submissions by Mr. Ozekhome that the said property was demolished by an agency of the federal government.

The EFCC had filed an ex-parte motion, asking the court for temporary forfeiture of the property, but Mr. Ozekhome had filed an objection on behalf of the former first lady.

The property, Ariwabai Aruera Reachout Foundation is said to be located at Plot No. 1758, Cadastral Zone, B06 Mabushi and Plot No.1350, Cadastral Zone, Ap0 Central Business District, Abuja.

However, when the matter came up for hearing on January 22, the trial judge ordered the investigation of the claim by Mrs. Jonathan that the said properties had been demolished.