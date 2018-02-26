FEC meeting cancelled 

From left: Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; President Muhammadu Buhari; Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN); Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbe and Minister of Stste for Agriculture, Sen Heinekaen Lokpobiri during the Federal Executive Council Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday (20/12/17) /20/12/2017/Callistus Ewelike/NAN

The weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has been cancelled for this week.

The cancellation was confirmed in a statement from the presidency.
“The meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) will not hold on Wednesday, February 28, 2018.

“This is due to the participation of President Muhammadu Buhari and a significant number of ministers at the High-Level Meeting of the International Conference on Lake Chad Basin, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, for the better part of that day,” the presidency stated.

