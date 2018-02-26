FEC meeting cancelled 

The weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has been cancelled for this week.
The cancellation was confirmed in a statement from the presidency.
“The meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) will not hold on Wednesday, February 28, 2018.
“This is due to the participation of President Muhammadu Buhari and a significant number of ministers at the High-Level Meeting of the International Conference on Lake Chad Basin, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, for the better part of that day,” the presidency stated.
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here
TEXT AD: This NAFDAC APPROVED Solution Will Make You Stay Longer Than 40Mins In Bed Tonight And Help Your Erection. Click Here To Read The Free Reports
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.