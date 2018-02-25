Finally, Nigerian govt confirms 110 #DapchiGirls missing

Front view of girls dormitory GGSTC DAPCHI from where the girls were abducted by BHT

A week after Boko Haram attacked Dapchi community in Yobe State, kidnapping scores of schoolgirls from their school, the Nigerian government has confirmed that 110 girls are missing.

The girls, students of Government Science and Technical College in Dapchi, were kidnapped when Boko Haram attacked their school on Monday evening.

The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, who PREMIUM TIMES reported arrived Yobe on Sunday, released a statement saying 110 schoolgirls were missing.

This comes a day after the parents of the girls released the names of 105 missing girls, believed to have been kidnapped by Boko Haram.

Read the information ministry’s full statement below.

The federal government has confirmed that 110 students of the Government Science and Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe State, are so far unaccounted for, after insurgents believed to be from a faction of Boko Haram invaded their school on Monday (19 February, 2018).

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, announced the figure after a meeting between a federal government delegation and representatives of key stakeholders, including the state government, the college, the parents, security agencies and Bursari Local Government, where Dapchi is situated, in Damaturu on Sunday.

He said, based on the briefings from the Principal of the College, Adama Abdulkarim, and the state Commissioner for Education, Mohammed Lamin, 906 students – out of whom 110 have not been accounted for – were in the school on the day of the attack.

Mr. Mohammed also announced that the federal government has directed the police and civil defence authorities in Yobe State to immediately deploy their personnel to all the schools in the state in order to ensure the security and safety of the students and their staffers.

The minister disclosed that the federal government has stepped up efforts to rescue the girls and return them safely to their parents, saying the security agencies are working on many leads regarding the whereabouts of the girls.

”This is the second time in four days that a federal government delegation would visit Yobe State since the unfortunate incident. This is a measure of the seriousness with which we are addressing the issue. The security forces are leaving no stone unturned in their search for the girls.

”We are back here in Yobe as part of efforts to provide some succour to the parents of the girls, to let them know that they are not alone and also to reassure them that we will not rest until we have found the girls. We will carry the parents along on the efforts we are making,” he said.

For his part, the Minister of Interior said the delegation embarked on the trip in order to get the facts right ”so that the approach to the solution can be correct.”

”We must get back the girls and also ensure that this does not happen again,” he said.

The federal government delegation, which comprised the Minister of Information and Culture as well as that of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, held an enlarged meeting that was attended by Governor Ibrahim Geidam of Yobe State; members of the state cabinet, the Principal and Vice Principal of the school, representatives of the parents of the missing girls and security agencies, among others.

  • Sheikh Messi

    Oya! Hadiza Usman of #BBOG..sorry..of NPA..BACK TO THE #BBOG TRENCHES!
    Mrs Obama, all of una, arrange una placards.
    Lai(e) is already on ground! START THE PROTESTS SIR!

  • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

    NONSENSE ! President Buhari has not found it necessary to address Nigerians specifically on TV about this mass kidnap resulting from a failure in security which falls directly under his schedule .

    It is quite unfortunate that this insensitive and incompetent regime have no respect for citizens in particular the missing children and their families whose lives have been changed forever because of this failure on Buhari’s part.

  • MP-001* [Joint Chief]

    Goodness gracious, is that the so called dormitory were the young girls lived all these while ? It looks more like a horse stable. Oh, who cursed Nigeria ?

    • Jon

      That’s not a hostel or a dormitory. It looks like a public toilet.

  • Sheikh Messi

    BREAKING NEWS: OMOLEYE SOWORE OF SAHARAREPORTERS JOINS THE WAILERS CLUB!

    “Buhari is not even analogue. He can’t even use a telephone by himself,” Sowore said as he announced his decision to run against Buhari in 2019,”

    Continuing, Sowore promised to turn Nigeria into a construction site should he be elected into office.
    He said: “In my first day as a president, I’ll turn Nigeria into a construction site. I have created jobs before. Since Buhari became president, his cows haven’t multiplied. He has had 150 cows since.

    “If you ask Nigerians about the economic plans of Buhari, they’ll point to the British accent of the finance minister. How does accent create jobs?
    As activists, we can run Nigeria. If a goat gets the kind of waiver Dangote gets, the goat will be rich.

    “Jagaban has taken every piece of land you can find in Lagos. Saraki has taken over Kwara.

    “If I should run this country, Nigerians will be happy. I can run this country in my sleep better than Buhari can do!”

    SOWORE IS JUST SEEING WHAT SANE WAILERS SAW 3YRS AGO!

    DETAILS LATER!!!

  • Jon

    Were those girls taken by air to another country? Are they not somewhere in the North? Dispatch all the soldiers in Nigeria to the North to look for them and rescue them. When Buhari captures Boko Haram, he releases them claiming they have been de-radicalized. Nonsense!