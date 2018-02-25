DapchiGirls: Why we are in Yobe – Lai Mohammed

Related News

Security officials and other stakeholders are to get an update on the search for the missing girls of the Government Science and Technical Girls College, Dapchi, Yobe, an official has said.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed disclosed this in a statement signed in Damaturu on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media, Segun Adeyemi.

Mr. Mohammed and the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, who led the federal government delegation arrived in Damaturu earlier on Sunday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the arrival of the officials in a military helicopter in Damaturu at 12:30 p.m. They arrived from Maiduguri international airport from where they were driven straight to the government house.

The minister said the delegation would meet with state government officials and the principal of the school to know the update on the missing school girls.

He recalled that it was the second time in four days that a federal government delegation would visit Yobe over the issue of the missing Dapchi girls.

More than 100 girls were reported missing after suspected Boko Haram terrorist group attacked the school on Monday.

The federal government is yet to officially acknowledge the number of kidnapped girls, but the parents of the victims have released a list of 105 missing girls.