#DapchiGirls: Another presidential delegation arrives Yobe

Signpost of GGSTC Dapchi

The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, and his counterpart in the interior ministry, Abdulrahman Dambazau, have arrived Damaturu, the Yobe State capital.

Their visit to Yobe makes it the second time that the federal government is sending a delegation since the Monday attack on Dapchi, a town 101km away from Damaturu by Boko Haram gunmen who abducted over 100 schoolgirls.

Though details of the visit have not been made clear, the two ministers who arrived in a military helicopter from Maiduguri international airport landed in Damaturu at 12.30 p.m. from where they were driven straight to the government house.

An earlier federal government delegation also led by Mr. Mohammed visited Dapchi on Thursday during which the minister said the government was yet to get a comprehensive information on the kidnap.

Apart from the ministers, the Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, was also in Damaturu on a sympathy visit.

Details later…

  • omo56

    Government in action, election is near

    • Karl

      When CHIBOK GIRLS were abducted the government in placed was non challant as it took them 3weeks to response, compared with the prompts action being taken now.

      • Freedom Bini

        If the Government in not part of the kidnap scam:it should oder full military lockdown of Yobe and Bornu state with immediate effect. There is no forest in Yobe to hide 105 children without trace.if they have crossed into neighboring country war should be declared with the country now.