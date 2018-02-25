Manchester United vs Chelsea (LIVE UPDATES): Mourinho, Conte set for fierce battle

Related News

Another fiery clash is expected this Sunday as bitter rivals, Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, lead their teams to action in the English Premier League.

Manchester United will welcome Chelsea to Old Trafford with among other things precious points in a Premier League top-four battle on the line.

The Red Devils can move back into second spot in the table with a win on home soil, while the visitors will pull level with the hosts if they emerge victorious.

The Blues were all smiles at Stamford Bridge back in November, with a solitary effort from Alvaro Morata earning them a narrow win.

Jose Mourinho will now be keen to exact revenge over his former employers, with United needing to find a spark after a patchy run.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates. Kick off 3.05 p.m.

Team News

Victor Moses is starting for Chelsea at the Old Trafford

CHELSEA Starting XI: Courtois; Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Christensen; Moses, Drinkwater, Kante, Alonso; Willian, Hazard, Morata

Subs: Caballero, Fabregas, Pedro, Giroud, Zappacosta, Cahill, Emerson

MAN UNITED Starting XI: De Gea; Valencia, Lindelof, Smalling, Young; Pogba, Matic, McTominay; Martial, Alexis, Lukaku

Subs: Pereira, Bailly, Mata, Lingard, Carrick, Rashford, Shaw

Both teams already on the pitch.. we saw Jose Mourinho exchange handshake with Conte… hopefully we see same after 90 minutes

Kick-off.. Chelsea get the game underway

Victor Moses wins the first corner kick for Chelsea

Manchester United make a clearance from the corner

Moses starts quitewell on the right flank.. floats another cross into United box

Chance!! MORATA rattles the post with a close shot

Chelsea have only won two of their last nine away games in all competitions.. can they do it here today?

The home team have had 43% of possession compared to the away team’s 57%

Moses with a chance on the right flank.. his cross intercepted

For now, the match is being played at a slow tempo with neither side having the clear upper hand

The referee signals a free kick as Nemanja Matic from Manchester United trips Cesar Azpilicueta

Victor Moses shoots from outside the box, but David De Gea has it under control

Yellow card for Kante after a rough tackle on Pogba

GOAL!!! Wilian gives Chelsea the lead

GOAL!!! Lukaku gets the equaliser for United

The Belgian is scoring against his former club

Chelsea miss a glorious chance to get back in front .. Hazard unable to shoot while Alonso blasts the ball over

Two minutes added time

Half Time Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea