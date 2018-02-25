Manchester United vs Chelsea (LIVE UPDATES): Mourinho, Conte set for fierce battle

Another fiery clash is expected this Sunday as bitter rivals, Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, lead their teams to action in the English Premier League.
Manchester United will welcome Chelsea to Old Trafford with among other things precious points in a Premier League top-four battle on the line.
The Red Devils can move back into second spot in the table with a win on home soil, while the visitors will pull level with the hosts if they emerge victorious.
The Blues were all smiles at Stamford Bridge back in November, with a solitary effort from Alvaro Morata earning them a narrow win.
Jose Mourinho will now be keen to exact revenge over his former employers, with United needing to find a spark after a patchy run.
Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates. Kick off 3.05 p.m.
Team News
Victor Moses is starting for Chelsea at the Old Trafford
CHELSEA Starting XI: Courtois; Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Christensen; Moses, Drinkwater, Kante, Alonso; Willian, Hazard, Morata
Subs: Caballero, Fabregas, Pedro, Giroud, Zappacosta, Cahill, Emerson
MAN UNITED Starting XI: De Gea; Valencia, Lindelof, Smalling, Young; Pogba, Matic, McTominay; Martial, Alexis, Lukaku
Subs: Pereira, Bailly, Mata, Lingard, Carrick, Rashford, Shaw
Both teams already on the pitch.. we saw Jose Mourinho exchange handshake with Conte… hopefully we see same after 90 minutes
Kick-off.. Chelsea get the game underway
Victor Moses wins the first corner kick for Chelsea
Manchester United make a clearance from the corner
Moses starts quitewell on the right flank.. floats another cross into United box
Chance!! MORATA rattles the post with a close shot
Chelsea have only won two of their last nine away games in all competitions.. can they do it here today?
The home team have had 43% of possession compared to the away team’s 57%
Moses with a chance on the right flank.. his cross intercepted
For now, the match is being played at a slow tempo with neither side having the clear upper hand
The referee signals a free kick as Nemanja Matic from Manchester United trips Cesar Azpilicueta
Victor Moses shoots from outside the box, but David De Gea has it under control
Yellow card for Kante after a rough tackle on Pogba
GOAL!!! Wilian gives Chelsea the lead
GOAL!!! Lukaku gets the equaliser for United
The Belgian is scoring against his former club
Chelsea miss a glorious chance to get back in front .. Hazard unable to shoot while Alonso blasts the ball over
Two minutes added time
Half Time Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea