Dapchi parents release names of 105 schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram(FULL LIST)

Parents of schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram in Dapchi secondary school in Yobe state have released the names of 105 girls missing by Saturday.
The parents said they were the only source of credible data, dismissing figures provided by the state government as false.
The parents, who have created a group to collate names of the missing girls, advised the governor of Yobe state to stop listening to “fake data” given to him by security operatives.
“Governor Ibrahim Gaidam must call us to a meeting so that we can give him a firsthand data on the number of our daughters that have gone missing since the attack on Monday,” said Mr. Bashir Manzo, who acts as the chairman of the Forum of Missing Dapchi Schoolgirls Parents.
The governor had on Friday, while hosting governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje, said 86 girls were missing after the attack on Monday.
Mr. Manzo, who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES by phone, said they created a forum to check such “misrepresentation”.
“We have decided to form a forum not for any other purpose other than seeing that we also contribute to how our missing daughters can be rescued and brought to us safely,” said Mr. Manzo.
“So our forum has since been collating the bio-data of all the girls that are not accounted for. And to achieve the best result, we do not take information from any third person or through phone call except by physical presentation by the father or mother of the missing schoolgirl.
“When any parent come here to meet us, he has to give us his name and the name of his daughter; her class and then we also collect his phone number along the name of his town and local government area.
“So far, from what we have collated as at today Saturday 23rd February 2017, we have a total of 105 schoolgirls who have not been seen since the attack of Dapchi on Monday 19th February. This list did not come from the school management or any government source but (was) collated by us from the parents of the girls.
“As far as we are concerned, the governor is still being fed with fake information about these poor girls. Our major concern now, is for us to have a direct meeting with the governor of Yobe state so that we could tell him the home truth about our daughters that have gone missing.
“Whatever report that is given to him, (if) they don’t tally with what we have, amounts to fake information. He needs to know that truth and only we the parents that can confirm it to him that our daughters who are students of GGSTC Dapchi had been kidnapped by Boko Haram.
“From the feelers we are getting it thus seem the governor is still not been made to understand that these girls were abducted; he is still being made to believe that they had gone missing because they ran into the bush and have not been able to find their ways back to town.
“The fact of the matter is that all those that fled into the bush had been brought back to the school on Tuesday, and a roll call was taken after which they had all gone home to meet their parents.
“So far, we have a total of 105; we don’t know if there could be more of them,” he said.
Mr. Bashir said his teenage daughter, Fatima Bashir, a Junior Secondary III student, is amongst the missing girls.
Boko Haram gunmen on Monday attacked Dapchi town of Yobe state and went away with students of the town’s girls’ secondary school.
Neither the military nor the management of the school have given yet an accurate figure of the schoolgirls that were abducted.
The minister of information, Lai Mohammed, visited Dapchi on Thursday where he told the media that the federal government still needs “some few days” to confirm the figures with the parents.
According to the Forum of Missing Parents, the 105 missing girls are as follows:-
1. Fatima Bashir
2. Aisha Kachalla
3. Zainab Abubakar
4. Falmata Wakil
5. Fatima Isa
6. Fatima Musa
7. Aisha Usman
8. Aisha Adamu
9. Fatima Isa
10. Hauwa A. Mohammed Idriss
11. Maryam Mohammed
12. Fatima Mohammed II
13. Hauwa Salisu
14. Hassana Gambo
15. Aisha Adamu
16. Adama Garba
17. Zara Grema
18. Maryam Daamkontoma
19. Zainab Bama
20. Fatsuma Abdullahi
21. Fatima Yahaya Tarbutu
22. Amina Yahaya Tarbutu
23. Amina Adamu
24. Hajara Ali
25. Fatima Abdullahi
26. Fatsuma Ali
27. Zara’U Mohammed
28. Salamatu Garba
29. Falmata Alh. Inuwa
30. Falmata Alh. Ali
31. Aisha B. Danjuma
32. Maryam Bashir
33. Maryam Aliyu Mabu
34. Fatima Modu Bamba
35. Aisha Modu Bamba
36. Hafsat Haruna
37. Rabi Alh. Nasiru
38. Hadiza Moh’D
39. Fatima Aji Hassan
40. Falmata Wakil
41. Aisha Wakil
42. Falmata A. Audu
43. Aisha Maina
44. Aisha Mohammed
45. Aisha Mamuda
46. Name missing on list
47.Zainab Usman
48. Hadiza Mohammed Taiduma
49. Maryam Ibrahim
50. Fatima M. Gira
51. Hafsat Ibrahim Gira
52. Maryam Ibrahim
53. Zara Tijjani
54. Amina Haruna
55. Fatima Adamu
56. Khadija Mai Sale
57. Khadija Ali
58. Habiba Musa Jakana
59 Fatima Bukar
60. Hajara Gidado
61. Maryam Basiru
62. Fatima Usman
63. Maryam Ibrahim
64. Leah Sherubu
65. Aisha Alh. Deri
66. Fatima Hassan Mustapha
67. Zainab Manu
68. Zara Tijjani
69. Zainab Bukar Abba
70. Hauwa Saidu Abubakar
71. Karima Inusa
72. Amina A. Abubakar
73. Yakura Sani
74. Rabi Yahaya Tela
75. Hajara Yahaya Tela
76. Marya Mustapha
77. Aisha Abdullahi
78. Maryam Adamu Mohammed
79. Bintu Usman
80. Fatsuma Mohammed
81. Salamatu Isiyaku
82. Hauwa Lawan
83. Aisha B. Danjuma
84. Aisha Moh’D Jakusko
85. Hauwa Bulama
86. Fatima Abubakar Jambo
87. Walida Adamu
88. Fanna Mohammed
89. Aisha M. Bukar
90. Maryam Usman
91. Aisha Abba Aji
92. Maryam Usman
93. Maimuna A. Hassan
94. Zara Musa
95. Maryam Mohammed Kaku
96. Khadija Suleiman
97. Habiba Nuhu Dan Inu
98. Fatima Isiyaku Aliyu
99. Sahura Jibir Mohammed
100. Khadija Grema Dabuwa
101. Zara Grema Dabuwa
102. Zara Mohammed Lawan
103. Fatima Mohammed
104. Fati Modu Aisami
105. Fatsuma Alli