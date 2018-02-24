Dapchi parents release names of 105 schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram(FULL LIST)

Related News

Parents of schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram in Dapchi secondary school in Yobe state have released the names of 105 girls missing by Saturday.

The parents said they were the only source of credible data, dismissing figures provided by the state government as false.

The parents, who have created a group to collate names of the missing girls, advised the governor of Yobe state to stop listening to “fake data” given to him by security operatives.

“Governor Ibrahim Gaidam must call us to a meeting so that we can give him a firsthand data on the number of our daughters that have gone missing since the attack on Monday,” said Mr. Bashir Manzo, who acts as the chairman of the Forum of Missing Dapchi Schoolgirls Parents.

The governor had on Friday, while hosting governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje, said 86 girls were missing after the attack on Monday.

Mr. Manzo, who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES by phone, said they created a forum to check such “misrepresentation”.

“We have decided to form a forum not for any other purpose other than seeing that we also contribute to how our missing daughters can be rescued and brought to us safely,” said Mr. Manzo.

“So our forum has since been collating the bio-data of all the girls that are not accounted for. And to achieve the best result, we do not take information from any third person or through phone call except by physical presentation by the father or mother of the missing schoolgirl.

“When any parent come here to meet us, he has to give us his name and the name of his daughter; her class and then we also collect his phone number along the name of his town and local government area.

“So far, from what we have collated as at today Saturday 23rd February 2017, we have a total of 105 schoolgirls who have not been seen since the attack of Dapchi on Monday 19th February. This list did not come from the school management or any government source but (was) collated by us from the parents of the girls.

“As far as we are concerned, the governor is still being fed with fake information about these poor girls. Our major concern now, is for us to have a direct meeting with the governor of Yobe state so that we could tell him the home truth about our daughters that have gone missing.

“Whatever report that is given to him, (if) they don’t tally with what we have, amounts to fake information. He needs to know that truth and only we the parents that can confirm it to him that our daughters who are students of GGSTC Dapchi had been kidnapped by Boko Haram.

“From the feelers we are getting it thus seem the governor is still not been made to understand that these girls were abducted; he is still being made to believe that they had gone missing because they ran into the bush and have not been able to find their ways back to town.

“The fact of the matter is that all those that fled into the bush had been brought back to the school on Tuesday, and a roll call was taken after which they had all gone home to meet their parents.

“So far, we have a total of 105; we don’t know if there could be more of them,” he said.

Mr. Bashir said his teenage daughter, Fatima Bashir, a Junior Secondary III student, is amongst the missing girls.

Boko Haram gunmen on Monday attacked Dapchi town of Yobe state and went away with students of the town’s girls’ secondary school.

Neither the military nor the management of the school have given yet an accurate figure of the schoolgirls that were abducted.

The minister of information, Lai Mohammed, visited Dapchi on Thursday where he told the media that the federal government still needs “some few days” to confirm the figures with the parents.

According to the Forum of Missing Parents, the 105 missing girls are as follows:-

1. Fatima Bashir

2. Aisha Kachalla

3. Zainab Abubakar

4. Falmata Wakil

5. Fatima Isa

6. Fatima Musa

7. Aisha Usman

8. Aisha Adamu

9. Fatima Isa

10. Hauwa A. Mohammed Idriss

11. Maryam Mohammed

12. Fatima Mohammed II

13. Hauwa Salisu

14. Hassana Gambo

15. Aisha Adamu

16. Adama Garba

17. Zara Grema

18. Maryam Daamkontoma

19. Zainab Bama

20. Fatsuma Abdullahi

21. Fatima Yahaya Tarbutu

22. Amina Yahaya Tarbutu

23. Amina Adamu

24. Hajara Ali

25. Fatima Abdullahi

26. Fatsuma Ali

27. Zara’U Mohammed

28. Salamatu Garba

29. Falmata Alh. Inuwa

30. Falmata Alh. Ali

31. Aisha B. Danjuma

32. Maryam Bashir

33. Maryam Aliyu Mabu

34. Fatima Modu Bamba

35. Aisha Modu Bamba

36. Hafsat Haruna

37. Rabi Alh. Nasiru

38. Hadiza Moh’D

39. Fatima Aji Hassan

40. Falmata Wakil

41. Aisha Wakil

42. Falmata A. Audu

43. Aisha Maina

44. Aisha Mohammed

45. Aisha Mamuda

46. Name missing on list

47.Zainab Usman

48. Hadiza Mohammed Taiduma

49. Maryam Ibrahim

50. Fatima M. Gira

51. Hafsat Ibrahim Gira

52. Maryam Ibrahim

53. Zara Tijjani

54. Amina Haruna

55. Fatima Adamu

56. Khadija Mai Sale

57. Khadija Ali

58. Habiba Musa Jakana

59 Fatima Bukar

60. Hajara Gidado

61. Maryam Basiru

62. Fatima Usman

63. Maryam Ibrahim

64. Leah Sherubu

65. Aisha Alh. Deri

66. Fatima Hassan Mustapha

67. Zainab Manu

68. Zara Tijjani

69. Zainab Bukar Abba

70. Hauwa Saidu Abubakar

71. Karima Inusa

72. Amina A. Abubakar

73. Yakura Sani

74. Rabi Yahaya Tela

75. Hajara Yahaya Tela

76. Marya Mustapha

77. Aisha Abdullahi

78. Maryam Adamu Mohammed

79. Bintu Usman

80. Fatsuma Mohammed

81. Salamatu Isiyaku

82. Hauwa Lawan

83. Aisha B. Danjuma

84. Aisha Moh’D Jakusko

85. Hauwa Bulama

86. Fatima Abubakar Jambo

87. Walida Adamu

88. Fanna Mohammed

89. Aisha M. Bukar

90. Maryam Usman

91. Aisha Abba Aji

92. Maryam Usman

93. Maimuna A. Hassan

94. Zara Musa

95. Maryam Mohammed Kaku

96. Khadija Suleiman

97. Habiba Nuhu Dan Inu

98. Fatima Isiyaku Aliyu

99. Sahura Jibir Mohammed

100. Khadija Grema Dabuwa

101. Zara Grema Dabuwa

102. Zara Mohammed Lawan

103. Fatima Mohammed

104. Fati Modu Aisami

105. Fatsuma Alli