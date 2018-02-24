Nigerian troops ‘capture top Boko Haram commander’

File Photo of Nigerian troops destroying Boko Haram tactical ground, recover battle tank, others [Photo Credit: Usman SK - Facebook]

Troops in Borno killed five Boko Haram insurgents and captured a top commander of the group in the ongoing operation in Sambisa Forest and the Lake Chad basin, the army said.

Onyeama Nwachukwu, a colonel and Deputy Director, Army Public Relations of Operation Lafiya Dole, in a statement in Maiduguri, said troops also rescued three civilians, recovered vehicles and high calibre ammunition in various operations in the past two days.

Mr. Nwachukwu said on Thursday, the troops engaged and neutralised a number of fleeing insurgents while attempting to escape the military blocking position in one of the cleared enclaves ‘Sabil-Huda’, deep in Sambisa Forest.

He said the troops also recovered one G-III rifle magazine, one life jacket, a light Machine Gun metal link, four rounds of Anti-Aircraft ammunition, four rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) ammunition and three rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition.

“Unfortunately, two soldiers were injured in the process; they had been evacuated by the Nigerian Air Force and are responding to treatment,” he said.

Mr. Nwachukwu said the troops on Friday launched offensive targeting a terrorist’s hideouts up ‘CAMP ZAIRO’, and neutralised a number of insurgents in spite of initial damage caused to their Armoured Fighting Vehicle by Improvise Explosive Device (IED) planted beneath the ground.

He said the troops killed five insurgents, wounded several others and recovered ammunition at a hideout in Parisu, Sambisa Forest.

Mr. Nwachukwu disclosed that troops of 151 Battalion in conjunction with “7 Division Support Group’ have also cleared nine terrorists’ hideouts along Frigi-Izza area.

The director added that the troops also recovered one motorcycle, two bicycles, 10 bicycle tyres, one bicycle, three Boko Haram flags, a solar panel, five drums filled with grain, two mattresses, two grinding machines, three bags of metal scraps, two motorcycle tyres and two underground grain silos.

Also recovered are one AK-47 Rifle Magazine, 1 dummy rifle, a round of 12.7mm ammunition, 12 empty cases of 7.62mm ammunition, assorted IED materials and a tool box.

According to him, the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE provided air cover for the land troops in the conduct of the operations.

(NAN)

  • thusspokez

    Stúpíd announcement. This announcement should only be made after the army had squeezed out of his balls, all he knows about the organisation and whereabouts of its leaders.

    If, however, the Nigerian law forbids the squeezing of his balls, then drive him to the Cameroon or Niger border and stage a fake escape for him across the border where he ends up in the hands of Nigerian interrogators waiting for him at the other side of the border. When they are done with him, then drive him back into Nigeria and only then, make this announcement.