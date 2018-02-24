APC Crisis: Oyegun meets Buhari over Tinubu’s letter

and
APC National Chairman, John Oyegun and President Muhammadu Buhari. [Photo credit: Daily Post]

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun, on Friday met with President Muhammadu Buhari, barely 24 hours after being accused of sabotaging reconciliation efforts in the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the party chairman, who met behind closed door with the president in the State House after the Friday prayers, declined comment on the outcome of the meeting.

The duo reportedly deliberated on the “protest letter’’ submitted to the president by former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu, accusing Mr. Odigie-Oyegun of frustrating the activities of the party reconciliation committee.

Mr. Buhari had on February 6 appointed Mr. Tinubu to lead an APC consultation, reconciliation and confidence building team toward improving cohesion in the party ahead of the general elections in 2019.

Mr. Tinubu, in a letter of complaint to Odigie-Oyegun and copied to President Buhari, had accused the party chairman of sabotaging his reconciliation efforts in the party.

The letter, titled: “Actions and conduct weakening the party from within”, was also copied to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Bukola Saraki and House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara.

Mr. Tinubu accused the APC chairman of compounding the challenge of reconciliation by taking “improper unilateral decisions” on issues affecting national and state chapters.

He also accused Mr. Odigie-Oyegun of delaying the release of information critical to the resolution of crises in state chapters.

Hours of Mr. Odigie-Oyegun’s meeting to Mr. Buhari, evidence emerged the party chairman had responded to the letter.

In the response published by PREMIUM TIMES, the party chairman simply pledged to assist Mr. Tinubu in his task.

“It is most challenging but I believe you will ultimately justify the confidence reposed in you by Mr President. In this, you have my fullest support,” he said.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: This NAFDAC APPROVED Solution Will Make You Stay Longer Than 40Mins In Bed Tonight And Help Your Erection. Click Here To Read The Free Reports

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Hajiya tunsj soyemi

    Please who has any idea what monikers those MORONS Kay soyemi and tundeMash have been hiding under??

  • Frank Bassey

    Tinubu is being over-rated. He behaves in a manner that makes him the owner, manager, controller and general-overseer of APC. But some defected governors looted their state treasuries to enthrone PMB and ensure APC came to power. The post-election atmosphere did not favour Tinubu to show him where he belongs, because virtually all his permutations and appointees failed to make it. Buhari cornered all the juicy positions and gave them to his kinsmen with impunity. While he says Buhari has to submit himself to primaries for 2019, the governors say No. This “errand-boy” presidential assignment to Tinubu, to me, is mere cosmetic. He is losing his relevance, notwithstanding the bogus, empty-for-nothing “Jagaban” title.

    • John Abayomi

      So in your wrapped view PMB should have automatic APC presidential ticket? mr man you aren’t a child of history, same thing that sank GEJ and PDP is what the few APC governors fast loosing relevance and by extension you are advocating for, if the kangaroo governors believe they have the delegates numbers why are they afraid of primaries? you equate Rocha’s voice as the voice of the governors? Rocha’s is looking for relevance as he is fast loosing grip of his state APC machinery, bros no need to be in a hurry, pull the chair and watch the film unfolds, am sure PMB bookies knows the relevance of Tinubu, they know for sure he holds the master key to PMB 2019 success, no two ways about it, he holds the key to south West APC, with influence in Edo, Kogi and some northern states, support which PMB desperately need and which Oyegun can’t deliver, it is as simple as that.

  • Solomon Brown

    Certain situations in life you just have to walk away from. How someone who helped build a party, a kingmaker all of a sudden turns soapboy is beyond me. They saying goes when you find yourself in a hole, the smartest thing to do would be to stop digging. Nigeria is at a cross-roads because of an individual you helped foist on us, instead of trying to make amends, you choose to double down. Jagaban walk away and keep your reputation, things won’t turn out as you expect, a word is enough for the wise. A good name is better than all the gold in the world.

    • forestgee

      Accusing the Party Chairman of sabotage might be a strategy to take a walk. Lol, APC failure

      • Solomon Brown

        I hope that is a trick he at least has under his sleeve. So far things are not looking good for him.

        • forestgee

          Yes not looking good for him and APC

    • John Abayomi

      Walk away for where? too early bros, wait pull a chair, there is difference between politics, governance and power, PMB might have power now but certainly is not versed in the art of politics, they have started with international organisation of repute discrediting his government, his success in security is falling like a pack of cards, his anti-corruption stand and integrity is been challenged, we will see what he will campaign with come 2019, it is a step by step move bro, it is a like a game of chess……..lol, whichever way it goes it is easier to destroy than to build, I know too well that 2019 will be interesting whichever way you look at it, go and ask Atiku and Ribadu they will tell you 3 weeks to presidential election is a very long time to determine things, bad as he bad the legislature has boxed PMB to a corner, his election is coming last, if he disgrace Tinubu he will surely be disgraced during the election because he will loose, as simple as that

      • Solomon Brown

        MB isn’t Goodluck Jonathan, he is a different type of animal, a loss for him in the upcoming elections might spell doom for the whole country. Moreso, with what he has done with all relevant security agencies, by planting his staunch supporters in strategic positions. The guy is playing chess, while those who are supposed to be standing up to him are stuck in a game of checkers, save but a few here and there, like Baba and IBB. Everyone else is heading for the slaughter house. I hope your predictions are right, but I will keep my fingers crossed. Great analysis by the way.

      • God bless you,let the opposition fly any kite they like,the reality is,the man who will beat the president in 2019 election is not among all those using wicked propaganda against the government,they need to learn that the masses know all what is going on,they will surely be behind the president!.

        • Solomon Brown

          What masses are you talking about here, the same ones being slaughtered by herdsmen? Oga park well.