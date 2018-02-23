APC Crisis: Oyegun replies Tinubu

Related News

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) John Odigie-Oyegun, has said he supports Bola Tinubu, contrary to claims that he was frustrating the latter’s reconciliation assignment.

Mr. Tinubu had in a letter to Mr. Oyegun expressed concerns that his “presidential assignment” of reconciling members of the party was being sabotaged by Mr. Odigie-Oyegun.

‎”Instead of being a bulwark of support as promised, you positioned yourself in active opposition to the goal of resuscitating the progressive and democratic nature of APC,” Mr. Tinubu said in the letter copied President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders of the party.

‎Mr. Odigie-Oyegun has, however, rejected that assertion, in his response obtained by PREMIUM TIMES.

However, rather than address ‎the specific allegations by Mr. Tinubu, the party chairman simply pledged his support for the ex-Lagos governor’s reconciliation efforts.

“I thank you for your letter dated February 21, 2018, for your prayers and good wishes for my health. I wish you the same and pray that our good God keeps you strong and grants you His peace,” Mr. Odigie-Oyegun wrote in the letter dated February 23.

“Let me once again formally congratulate you on the peacemaking assignment Mr. President has entrusted you with.

“It is most challenging but I believe you will ultimately justify the confidence reposed in you by Mr President. In this, you have my fullest support.”

Copies of Mr. Odigie-Oyegun’s letter were sent to Mr. Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara, all of whom Mr. Tinubu also copied in his letter.