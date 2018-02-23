APC Crisis: Oyegun replies Tinubu

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) John Odigie-Oyegun, has said he supports Bola Tinubu, contrary to claims that he was frustrating the latter’s reconciliation assignment.

Mr. Tinubu had in a letter to Mr. Oyegun expressed concerns that his “presidential assignment” of reconciling members of the party was being sabotaged by Mr. Odigie-Oyegun.

‎”Instead of being a bulwark of support as promised, you positioned yourself in active opposition to the goal of resuscitating the progressive and democratic nature of APC,” Mr. Tinubu said in the letter copied President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders of the party.

‎Mr. Odigie-Oyegun has, however, rejected that assertion, in his response obtained by PREMIUM TIMES.

However, rather than address ‎the specific allegations by Mr. Tinubu, the party chairman simply pledged his support for the ex-Lagos governor’s reconciliation efforts.

“I thank you for your letter dated February 21, 2018, for your prayers and good wishes for my health. I wish you the same and pray that our good God keeps you strong and grants you His peace,” Mr. Odigie-Oyegun wrote in the letter dated February 23.

“Let me once again formally congratulate you on the peacemaking assignment Mr. President has entrusted you with.

“It is most challenging but I believe you will ultimately justify the confidence reposed in you by Mr President. In this, you have my fullest support.”

Copies of Mr. Odigie-Oyegun’s letter were sent to Mr. Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara, all of whom Mr. Tinubu also copied in his letter.

APC Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun’s letter

  • princegab

    Pmb has never been in control, now it’s all playing out. Apc is finished as the cabal who employed Oyegun against Tinubu are winning temporarily.

  • Lakeside

    But this errand job given to Tinubu should be that of the party chairman. I hope that the Fulani herdsman in Aso Rock is not trying to knock out the heads of these 2 southern crumb catchers.

  • Jones Okafor

    Koni man die, Koni man burriam

  • Emeka

    Mr. Chairman, my respect for you have just skyrocketed to the greatest height, I thank you for your maturity and understanding. Yes! It’s obvious Tinubu is still angry with you for your role in the past ONDO gubernatorial election that brought in Akeredolu, but the truth still remains that Tinubu is the engine room of APC, and by that virtue, been in good terms with him, by swallowing your pride would do the party a great favour. Thank you once again for exhibiting such maturity like a statesman you are.

    • Frank Bassey

      This is how we praise people into trouble. “Tinubu is the engine room of APC”? Some governors looted their state treasuries to install PMB. Without them, there would not be APC and PMB,

    • Al

      Well said